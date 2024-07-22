Warwickshire homebuilder creates three-storey comfort for property seekers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wilson Homes is encouraging home buyers in Warwickshire to discover the benefits of three-storey properties at its Heritage Grange development in Upper Lighthorne.

Heritage Grange’s prime location puts it within 14.3 acres of green open space and only two miles away from the M40, perfect for commuters to Birmingham and Oxford with the best of both worlds.

For home buyers looking for a property to give them room to grow, David Wilson Homes has highlighted the Greenwood style homes in the thriving community.

The Greenwood has a spacious kitchen and dining area that leads straight into the garden. It also has a study and a downstairs cloakroom, with the lounge situated on the first floor.

B&DWM - 057 - Street view of three-storey home at Heritage Grange

The first floor also contains the main bedroom with an en suite, and the second floor features two more double bedrooms with a family bathroom.

Further three-storey homes at the development are the Hertford and the Hereford.

The Hertford has a kitchen and dining area full of light, thanks to French doors leading to the garden and an adjoining utility space. The main bedroom has a dressing room and en suite, and there are an additional two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The Hereford is a home designed around flexible family living. With a similar kitchen and dining area and French doors, the property also has a lounge that has dual-aspect views and bay windows. It has three double bedrooms, one with an en suite and dressing room, and a single bedroom.

B&DWM - 034_Heritage Grange - A kitchen and dining area in a typical home at Heritage Grange

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our three-storey properties are wonderfully situated in an area that’s renowned for its commuting connections and proximity to the beautiful countryside.

“With plenty of space for a growing family to thrive, we encourage anyone interested to stop by Heritage Grange and our Sales Advisers will lend a helpful hand.”

David Wilson Homes currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available at Heritage Grange