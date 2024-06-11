Warwickshire homebuilder helps solo buyer take first step on the property ladder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has welcomed a brand-new member to its established Warwickshire community, who has purchased her very first home.

Georgiana-Cosmina Florea (30), a Software Lead Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, put her foot firmly on the property ladder after buying her first home at Aston Grange in Upper Lighthorne, having made the move from a rented property in Birmingham.

Through frugal spending and financial discipline, Cosmina was able to save up for her home – a two bedroom Kenley style home.

Cosmina said: “When looking for my next home, I didn’t want to continue renting as I simply didn’t wish to pay money to someone else that I would never truly benefit from. I chose a brand-new property because an older home might require adjustments, repairs, and investments, which can’t be recovered if I sell the home later.

SGB-46896 - BWM - Cosmina in her brand new home at Aston Grange in Upper Lighthorne

“I wanted my home to be an investment. One of my work colleagues had already purchased with Barratt Homes before, so the housebuilder was highly recommended.

“I chose Upper Lighthorne as it’s nice and quiet. I love the countryside, and it’s also very close to my workplace at Jaguar Land Rover, which can only be a positive as I love working there. The local people are great, it feels very safe, and having Stratford-upon-Avon and Leamington Spa so close was important in my decision.

“For the area, I also found the price to be much better than other surrounding areas, such as Warwick.”

Whilst the destination is ultimately the most important part during the home buying process, making sure the journey is as easy as possible is vital, and Cosmina was full of praise for the Barratt Homes team.

SGB-46916 - BWM - Cosmina makes for a very welcome addition to Aston Grange

Cosmina continued: “I would definitely recommend buying with Barratt Homes, I was never disappointed throughout the entire process. The Sales Advisers were transparent from the first day to the last and, even after I moved in, I received continuous support from the site management team for every query I had.

“It’s an absolutely lovely development and I cannot wait to see everything finished and people moving in. I truly believe this community will turn into a nice small village as a Warwick extension. My neighbours are great, too. We help each other, we talk to each other. It is so important to have good neighbours, and I just consider myself a lucky person.

“My favourite part about coming home is that each time I step into my house, it’s that peaceful feeling that a house is more than a house. It’s the place that you really enjoy, it’s the quiet place that helps you relax, it’s the place you feel worth investing in, and you enjoy shopping for it. It’s the place you love staying at home because you enjoy the place without feeling bored.”

The Kenley is the ideal home for first time buyers, as it features a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen and dining area, French doors leading to a rear garden, and two double bedrooms offering ample space for hosting guests and carrying out hobbies.

A fully-decorated show home for the Kenley is available to visit at Aston Grange for anyone wishing to find out more about the home and potentially make their own move onto the property ladder.