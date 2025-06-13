Warwickshire homebuilder highlights opportunities for first-time buyers

With Barratt Homes’ Elborough Place development in Rugby over 95% sold, the housebuilder is highlighting the many offers available for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.

The Ashlawn Road development has been very popular with the local community and the available homes have quickly been snapped up by eager buyers.

First-time buyers set to miss out on getting a step on the property ladder, are being encouraged to visit The Elms to learn more about the offers and schemes to make the house hunting process as simple as possible for them.

The Deposit Boost scheme, for example, can boost a 10% deposit by an additional 5% of the sale price, giving customers a 15% deposit in total.

This means that house hunters can borrow less from a lender and secure a more competitive mortgage rate.

An ideal home on the development for first-time buyers is the Haversham style home on Plot 13. This flexible three bedroom home is set across three floors, with the ground floor featuring an open-plan kitchen diner with a family area and French doors leading to the garden.

An optional home office on the ground floor offers adaptable living space with the first floor showcasing the lounge and the main bedroom with en suite. On the second floor, there two are double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “There are only a few homes left at Elborough Place, and we are keen to make them accessible to a wide range of buyers at different stages of their property journey.

“We encourage anyone interested in our final properties at Elborough Place to come down to the development before it sells out.”

Elborough Place has a small collection of three and five bedroom homes remaining with prices starting from £398,995.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.