Warwickshire homebuilder looks back on work with communities for New Homes Week

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is looking back on the work it has done to support and connect with the communities it builds in, to mark New Homes Week (Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th February).

New Homes Week is an annual campaign delivered by the Home Builders Federation to provide a positive platform for the homebuilding industry, new build homeowners and potential homebuyers to celebrate the benefits of new build homes.

Each campaign follows a different theme and this year the theme is ‘community’. To mark the occasion, Mulberry Homes is looking back on some of the ways it engaged with local communities over the past year.

Over the course of 2024, the housebuilder supported 23 different charities, local sports teams and clubs, community groups and schools across all of the regions it operates in, including a number of Warwickshire based organisations.

Mulberry Homes - Mulberry Homes' donation will help Rugby Dementia Support continue to provide enrichment sessions

Schools were an important part of the work done in 2024. The larger school projects included donations of gardening kits for National Children’s Gardening Week (25th May to 2nd June) and donations of mental health book bundles in honour of Youth Mental Health Day (19th September). Both sets of donations were given to primary schools across Bedfordshire, Essex, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

A spokesperson at Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE Academy in Warwickshire, who received one of the book donations for Youth Mental Health Day, said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Children’s mental health is massively important, and these books are a great entry point for our children to speak about their feelings.”

The developer also supported further education by donating over 80,000 bricks to Rugby College so that bricklaying apprentices can get some practical experience.

The housebuilder showed its support for local sports groups though its sponsorship of Sporting Rugby Football Club. The support helped the club with costs for the 24/25 season and provided the U10 team with their home and away kits.

Local charities were also included, such as Rugby Dementia Support who received a £1,000 donation towards the essential support they provide for those suffering with dementia and their carers. Mulberry Homes also donated a variety of equipment to The Houlton Community Gardens, which was created as a space for the society to meet and grow a variety of different flowers, fruits and vegetables, whilst also serving as a space for members of the community to meet and get to know one another.

Jane Muers, at Rugby Dementia Support, said: “On behalf of Rugby Dementia Support, thank you so much to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation. This will help us support people with dementia and their carers.

“We depend on donations such as these to fund our work. All our work depends on voluntary contributions and fund-raising, with an occasional grant from a specific fund. Mulberry Homes’ Community Chest is very helpful and thoughtful.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we have done with charities, sports teams, schools and local groups over 2024. Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us at Mulberry Homes and we are delighted that New Homes Week has afforded us the opportunity to look back on some of the great work we have done, and we look forward to supporting more groups and organisations in 2025.”