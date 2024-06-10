Warwickshire homebuilder shines spotlight on popular family home
The homebuilder is highlighting its impressive five bedroom Henley style home that is perfect for those looking to upsize and the ideal fit for family looking for extra space that they can grow into.
David Wilson Homes is offering homebuyers the exciting opportunity to secure the final Henley style home available at Ashlawn Gardens with an upgraded kitchen and flooring packages included, as well as a wardrobe package for the main bedroom, worth £19,000.
Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Henley style homes have proven popular amongst growing families, and we are pleased to be selling our last one available at Ashlawn Gardens.
“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in viewing this property to visit our Ashlawn Gardens development to tour our Henley show home, and envision how they would personalise this impressive property to suit their needs and style.”
The Henley features a bright and spacious lounge fitted with French doors leading onto the garden. As well as a formal dining room, that home buyers could adapt into a home office, and an open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and family area.
Upstairs, the Henley boasts four double bedrooms, with two of them benefitting from an en suite. The upstairs is completed with a versatile single bedroom, that offers home buyers the opportunity to personalise their space, and a generous family bathroom.
Conveniently, Ashlawn Gardens is set in a fantastic location, just a short drive from Rugby town centre which offers a variety of high street shops, charming boutiques, supermarkets, and restaurants.
For commuters and leisurely travellers alike, the sought-after development offers straightforward links to a wide range of cities and towns including Leicester,
Birmingham, Hinckley, Tamworth, and Milton Keynes, with the M1, M6, M45 and A5 all located close by.
For more information on Ashlawn Gardens, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.
Alternatively, for details on the properties available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.