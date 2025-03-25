Warwickshire homebuilder strives to create sustainable communities

In recognition of World Wildlife Day (3rd March), Barratt Homes is highlighting the work it has done to make its developments more ecologically friendly.

This multi-aspect approach has included creating safe spaces for wildlife around Aston Grange in Upper Lighthorne and Elborough Place in Rugby, planting a variety of plant species in the area and implementing energy-saving features in the homes.

The leading developer has installed 112 bird and bat boxes, 14 wildflower meadows, 14 habitat and log piles, 1,820 metres of hedgehog highways and planted over 6,274 new trees.

Barratt Homes is working in line with the government's initiative for new homes to meet the Future Homes and Buildings Standards in 2025 and work towards being net zero carbon in the future.

BWM - A street scene at Elborough Place in Rugby

Designed by Barratt Redrow, the parent company of Barratt Homes, the Zed House is a purpose-built home created to test a variety of sustainable and carbon-zero build methods and installations. Its features include an air source heat pump, infrared panels, plaster that eliminates pollutants, heated skirting boards, air-powered showers and more, which are actively being implemented into the new homes.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are dedicated to making our homes as energy efficient as possible and for our developments to compliment the natural wonders of the UK that we all know and cherish.

“With these initiatives, we plan on making our homes as cheap to run as possible, our developments as ecologically friendly as possible, and our future as a company as green as we can.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.