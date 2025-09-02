Warwickshire homebuilder to give helping hand towards buyers' bills

David Wilson Homes has announced it will be assisting its customers in securing their brand-new home in September with their utility bills.

The brand-new initiative will see the Warwickshire homebuilder offer its new customers up to 5% of the purchase price towards their homes' utility bills and moving costs, on homes which legally complete by 20th December 2025.

Due to the homebuilder’s modern energy-efficient standards across all its developments, customers could already be saving hundreds of pounds compared to the utility bills in older homes.

This opportunity to secure greater financial support will allow David Wilson Homes customers to save thousands of pounds on their bills and focus on getting their mortgage in order.

Chanda Chileshe, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Summer is almost over and the colder months will soon be upon us. With this new offer in September, we want to make every effort to ease the worries of anyone looking to buy one of our homes without the fear of rising costs during colder months.

“We are committed to helping our customers and responding to their concerns, ensuring they don’t have to compromise when purchasing their dream home.”

On the Heritage Grange development in Upper Lighthorne, for example, if someone were to buy an Archford style home for £345,000, this would mean that David Wilson Homes could contribute £17,250 towards their utility bills and moving costs.

Statistics from British Gas show that the average bill for electricity and gas in the UK can be up to £1,854.86 a year for a medium-sized three bedroom home.

This, plus the housebuilder’s high energy efficiency standards, means that property seekers buying with David Wilson Homes will be saving money on their utility bills for many years to come.

Chanda added: “We encourage anyone interested in finding out more about this scheme or a brand-new home on one of our Warwickshire developments to come down to visit our sales team on site.”

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.