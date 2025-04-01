Warwickshire homebuilder to host exclusive event for homebuyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House hunters in Warwickshire can take away valuable mortgage advice and learn more about the next steps in buying a property at Barratt Homes’ upcoming Part Exchange event.

Taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April at Barratt Homes’ Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to talk to the expert team to find out if they are eligible for the developer’s Part Exchange scheme, and benefit from Stamp Duty fees paid on a new home.

Prospective buyers can book an appointment to receive expert one-to-one advice, ideal for those looking to sell their existing home.

The popular Part Exchange initiative offers property seekers a guaranteed buyer at a market value and, when the home is ready, residents can move in when the time is convenient for them.

When a buyer has found their dream home, the developer will arrange for two independent valuations of their current property.

The buyer will then agree a selling price for their existing property. When the offer has been accepted, Barratt Homes will buy the property and take it in part exchange for their new home.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Purchasing a home is the biggest investment you are likely to make and we have arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need ahead of stepping onto the property ladder.

“We encourage anyone interested in getting on the property ladder to attend the event, and house hunters will also have the chance to look around Ashlawn Gardens over the weekend.”

Ashlawn Gardens is located near the quaint town of Dunchurch, less than two miles away from Rugby town centre where residents can take advantage of green open spaces, nearby schools, and an abundance of amenities on the doorstep.

The development also offers excellent commuter links, such the M1 and M6 providing easy access to Leicester, Birmingham and Northampton. As well as this, Rugby Train Station offers direct services to London Euston.

To book a place at the event, visit the website at Barratt Homes at Ashlawn Gardens or call the sales team on 033 3355 8481.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.

