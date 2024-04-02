Warwickshire homebuilder’s donation goes to the dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guide Dogs is renowned for its life-changing work in providing assistance and companionship to individuals with visual impairments, and the contribution will go towards the training, care, and support of guide dogs, enabling them to transform the lives of those with sight loss.

David Wilson Homes’ charitable initiative, made as part of The Barratt Foundation, aligns with the company's dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

What’s more, with it being the second donation made to Guide Dogs in the past year, the housebuilder, based nearby at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne, also enjoyed the chance to name one of the charity’s puppies and form a heart-warming connection with the charity.

Paul (DWH) with Felicity, Mark and Rose, a Guide Dogs puppy, at Heritage Grange

Felicity Stratton, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We’re very pleased to hear that we’ve been chosen to receive another donation from David Wilson Homes.

“It costs £81.6 million to deliver our services for people with sight loss each year and, as a charity, we rely almost entirely on donations such as this one to keep our life-changing services running.”

Named ‘Wilson’, the puppy sponsored by David Wilson Homes is currently undergoing his training and whilst having a lot more to learn, explore and experience, Guide Dogs will be there to guide him every step of the way.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to support Guide Dogs through our Community Fund scheme, and it's an honour to be part of the incredible work it does to provide independence and companionship to individuals with visual impairments.”

Paul spending some time with Rose, along with the Guide Dogs representatives following the donation

“Naming one of the guide dog puppies is a fantastic opportunity and it’s a privilege to share the meaningful impact the charity has on the lives of many people."

To learn more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Guide Dogs.