Warwickshire housebuilder and mortgage experts assure first-time buyers

B&DWM - 005 - Three Storey homes at Saxon View

Barratt Homes has teamed up with Mortgage Bureau to share need-to-know information about mortgages for those looking to step onto the property ladder in Nuneaton.

Mortgage Bureau helps home buyers to secure mortgages with ease, including anyone securing brand-new properties with Barratt Homes. With a range of properties available for first time buyers at Saxon View in Nuneaton, the five star housebuilder in partnership with Mortgage Bureau can help anyone on the journey to homeownership.

Amanda Bishop, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Mercia, said: "We are dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their dream of owning a home.

“When purchasing a new home with us, our customers have access to Independent Mortgage Advisers to gain valuable insights into affordability to secure the best deals available.

B&DWM - Street view of a Kingsville at Saxon View

“In collaboration with Mortgage Bureau, we are sharing best practice and introducing initiatives to revolutionise the home buying experience.”

Amidst some concerns surrounding mortgage accessibility and rates, Mortgage Bureau’s experts are offering advice to prospective homebuyers, disparaging myths and addressing their concerns head-on.

Tim O’Hanlon, Managing Director at Mortgage Bureau, said: “The current property market presents a more stable environment for first-time buyers, particularly in areas like Nuneaton and Coventry. Unlike the frequent shifts we saw last year, today's market stability allows potential homeowners to plan their future with greater confidence.

“With developments like Saxon View offering attractive options and the continued availability of supportive schemes, the path to homeownership is becoming clearer. We would always encourage first-time buyers to seek expert advice to navigate this exciting opportunity and find the best solution for their homeownership dreams.”

B&DWM - Drone footage showing the swathes of greenery and waterways adjacent to Saxon View

Market Stability

The property market is showing signs of increased stability compared to last year's fluctuations. This stability allows potential buyers to plan their finances with more confidence.

Interest Rate Outlook

Unlike last year's frequent shifts, interest rates are currently presenting a more solid outlook. This reassuring trend helps buyers make more informed decisions about their mortgage options.

B&DWM - Saxon View is ready to welcome people into Warwickshire

Improved Planning for the Future

A stable market enables first-time buyers to better forecast their long-term financial commitments. Buyers can budget more accurately for their mortgage payments and associated costs.

Continued Availability of Support Schemes

95% loan to value mortgages remain available, allowing buyers to purchase with a 5% deposit. Schemes like Own New Rate Reducer continue to offer financial flexibility for buyers of brand-new homes.

Barratt Homes has a wide range of offers and schemes that allow for an easier, more affordable move. These include Part Exchange and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, as well as Stamp Duty paid on selected properties.

Expert Guidance Available

Professional advice remains crucial in navigating the home buying process. Experts can help first-time buyers understand the current market conditions and find the best mortgage solutions.

Together, Mortgage Bureau and Barratt Homes are committed to debunking myths, breaking down barriers, and empowering individuals to embark on their journey to homeownership with confidence and ease.

For mortgage advice or to find out more about available mortgage initiatives, visit the website at Mortgage Bureau.

For information about the properties available in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8478 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.