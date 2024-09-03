Warwickshire housebuilder launches playground design competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwickshire housebuilder has relaunched a competition for children to make their dream play area a reality.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow on Europa Way, is inviting young residents across the country to get creative and design fun, welcoming play spaces on their developments and join their competition to appoint a ‘Junior Head of Play’ for the second year.

This competition will allow Redrow’s junior residents’ imaginations to come to life by inspiring them to design their very own dream play area. The competition is open to children between the ages of 7-14 years old, who live on any Redrow development in the Midlands and want to submit a drawing of a play area they would love to have nearby.

The newly appointed ‘Head of Play’ will join Willow and Indy who won last year’s competition – and helped to design their own play area, which is now open.

2023 Redrow Junior Head of Play winners Willow and Indy

Working alongside Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow, the winner will advise on their favourite play equipment to aid in the development of future play areas, encouraging more youngsters to enjoy playing outdoors.

Once selected, the ‘Junior Head of Play’ will participate in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting developments and highlighting their dream play area which Redrow will implement in future developments across the Midlands.

For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the winner of the competition with £250 in vouchers.

Willow and Indy, winners of last year’s competition, said: “We can’t wait to have another Junior Head of Play come and join us to help children like us get out and play this summer!”

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, who will be working with the Junior Head of Playmaking, added:“Redrow is thrilled to initiate a countrywide contest, seeking children’s creative ideas for our playgrounds.

“We aim to listen to the young users of these spaces, enhancing and crafting friendly play areas for future enjoyment.”

For parents looking to put forward their child, email [email protected] with an image of the designed dream play area and a short biography including which Redrow development you live on. The competition opens on Tuesday 20 August and closes Monday 16 September 2024.

For more information about the competition, including the terms and conditions, visit: www.redrow.co.uk/competitions