Warwickshire key workers get deposit boost to buy their own home

Customers of Barratt and David Wilson Homes can overcome one of the biggest challenges to buying a home – saving for a deposit.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have extended their hugely successful Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to even more frontline workers. The scheme, which gives up to £25,000 as a deposit, is now being offered to social workers, care home staff, nursery workers, pharmacists, Blue Light Card holders and a larger cohort of NHS response workers.

Originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the scheme now supports more key workers to afford a new home by contributing towards their deposit.

Amongst those benefittng are workers in the NHS, Education sector, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, Probation and Prison Services, Local Authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, in addition to the newly added services.

So far, the housebuilder has given support totalling £63m to key workers.

Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. So, for example, on a home costing £250,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £12,500.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has already helped more than 3,700 buyers to purchase a low-carbon, energy-efficient home.

“While mortgage interest rates are starting to come down, many buyers are still struggling to get into a home that fits with their lifestyle. We’re now extending the scheme even further to ensure that those who provide essential frontline services can get into their own place.”

To learn more about the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, visit the website at Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes.