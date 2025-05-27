Warwickshire property seekers invited to final homes event this weekend

With the final properties now released for sale at its Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton, David Wilson Homes is inviting Warwickshire property seekers to an open house event this weekend.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Taking place at the development on Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June, from 10am to 5:30pm, the event offers house hunters the opportunity to tour all available homes at the development on Baler Drive.

Throughout the day, David Wilson Homes’ expert sales team will be on hand to provide guided tours and share details of exclusive deals designed to help buyers secure one of the final remaining properties at Callendar Farm.

Visitors will be able to explore a range of homes, including the three bedroom Plato and the four bedroom Moss and Ferguson styles properties. Alongside the professionally designed Moss show home and a number of other properties ready to move into.

Typical kitchen area in David Wilson Home at Callendar Farm development

All homes come with offers, which may include Stamp Duty paid, deposit contributions, or home upgrades – with selected plots offering savings of up to £36,000.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re excited to welcome property seekers to our Callendar Farm development this weekend to view the final homes available.

“With just nine homes remaining, we encourage anyone interested to speak with our friendly Sales Advisers, who will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions about securing one of the last available properties.”

Located off The Long Shoot, Callendar Farm offers a collection of three and four bedroom homes with easy access to everyday essentials, including supermarkets, eateries, and high street retailers.

Typical street scene at Callendar Farm in Nuneaton

Designed with families in mind, the development is within walking distance of well-regarded schools and benefits from close proximity to both Nuneaton and Hinckley train stations, providing convenient links to Leicester and Birmingham.