Warwickshire site manager named as Best in the Country for Quality

A Site Manager overseeing the construction of David Wilson Homes’ Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

James Bailey (47) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

James has been dedicated to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for over a decade. His exemplary dedication is evident through the numerous accolades he has received from the NHBC, including three quality awards previously.

Whilst reflecting on his achievement, James said: “It’s fantastic to receive my fourth quality award and to see that all the hard work has paid off.

“I think we have received this award because of hard work, the great trades working on site and having an environment where everyone wants to come to work.

“The site is very busy, and it’s been interesting to build non-standard house types, so I would like to thank Alan Wright and Ivan Towson for all their help and support.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of James for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Callendar Farm and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year David Wilson Homes also achieved a Five-Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a Five-Star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.