Warwickshire site manager wins title to be proud of

A Cala Homes Fernleigh Park project manager has been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

This is the fourth time Ryan Lewis, from Cala Homes Fernleigh Park development in Long Marston Warwickshire, has won the accolade.

The annual awards, run by the NHBC and launched more than 40 years ago, celebrate outstanding work and commitment to ensuring the highest quality in housebuilding. It is one of the most highly regarded accolades in the sector.

Ryan, who lives locally in Warwick, will now go on to the Seal of Excellence stage of the awards, with regional winners then eligible to scoop the national Supreme Award title.

Ryan Lewis, Fernleigh Park's Project Manager

Ryan said: “It's fantastic to receive the Pride in the Job award for the fourth consecutive year. It’s a testament to the commitment shown by the wider team and the trades we have at Fernleigh Park.

"Their passion and commitment to building quality homes for our customers shines through these awards and I'm extremely grateful. We look forward to the Pride in the Job awards in September and hopefully progressing further.”

Andy Dicker, Regional Managing Director at Cala Homes Cotswolds commented: “The Pride in the Job Quality Award is a real benchmark of excellence in our sector, and we’re so proud of Ryan’s win.

"This is a testament to the hard work he carries out on a day-to-day basis, ensuring our site and its teams, including our subcontractor partners, achieve the highest standards for our customers and communities.

“Many congratulations to Ryan, and good luck from everyone at Cala on the next stage of the Pride in the Job process.”

Fernleigh Park, which is only a short drive from Stratford-upon-Avon’s bustling town centre, is a collection of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes.

These homes form part of a proposed garden village offering 52 acres dedicated to green open spaces and outdoor amenities that include nature trails, allotments, a community orchard, woods, and play parks.