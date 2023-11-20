Warwickshire site managers earn national accolades

A Warwickshire project manager from local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has received a prestigious national accolade. Mick Wale, who manages the Sketchley Gardens development in Nuneaton, received a Quality Recognition Award from the Premier Guarantee's Excellence Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award recognises construction professionals who consistently deliver quality work and site management on their developments, ensuring that high quality homes are produced. Winners are announced each month throughout the year, culminating in an annual event held to recognise winners’ achievements. At the event, people from different businesses within the industry come together to celebrate their success, learn more from each other and discuss plans for the future.

Mick and the team at Sketchley Gardens were recognised for the outstanding work they do at the development in Nuneaton. The high standards of management, health and safety considerations and site tidiness were all specifically commended in the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Wale, Project Manager for Crest Nicholson’s Sketchley Gardens development,says: “We are pleased to receive this award. Although I have been recognised, it really is a team effort by all of our colleagues at Sketchley Gardens who are dedicated to delivering quality homes in a new community for the local area. Everyone takes pride in the work that we do to provide a smooth journey for buyers during the home moving process, right from our very first day on site.”

The Team at Sketchley Gardens

Tim Brickley, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands,adds:“Congratulations to Mick and everyone at Sketchley Gardens. This award win highlights their tireless commitment to the community in Nuneaton, demonstrating the skills and great leadership amongst the team. The site award win is a tribute to the quality of not only of Sketchley Gardens, but Crest Nicholson’s wider developments and workforce across the Midlands and beyond, meaning homebuyers can be confident they are purchasing homes of the highest standard.”

Sketchley Gardens is less than two miles from Nuneaton town centre. Being home to several bars and restaurants, as well as a range of entertainment venues and high street shops it caters to every buyer’s needs. For those with children, the area is served by several primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges, including Higham Lane, rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The development is ideally located close to the A5, which provides easy access to the M1 and M69, giving residents plenty of travel options across the region. Sketchley Gardens is also less than a ten-minute drive away from Nuneaton train station, which offers direct services to Birmingham, Leicester Crewe and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three, four and five-bedroom properties are available at Sketchley Gardens with full prices starting from £280,000 for a three-bedroom home, £295,000 for four-bedroom homes and £440,000 for five-bedroom homes. Crest Nicholson’s shared ownership Smart Own scheme is also available at select properties, with prices from £137,500 for a 50% share.