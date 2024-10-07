Warwickshire town proving popular with new home buyers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barratt Homes’ Elborough Place development on Ashlawn Road in Rugby brings new residents closer to the town's various draws.
The location that birthed the game of rugby, the jet engine and holography is steeped in history and members of this new community are granted access to a wide range of local amenities. The development is also near the M45, M1 and M6, taking commuters to several nearby major towns and cities.
Those looking to explore the great outdoors will be happy to find the nearby Windmill Spinney Nature Reserve and Hillmorton Locks. Thrill seekers will be more than satisfied with Go Ape in Coventry, only a short drive away.
There are also great schools near the development including the Rugby School and Eastlands Primary School.
Jemma Hill, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said, “At Barratt Homes, we take great pride in bringing new residents to Rugby and Warwickshire. It contains a multitude of fantastic opportunities that our customers are drawn to.
“If anyone is interested in buying a home in this historic town, we would recommend visiting our sales centre to have a chat with our Sales Advisers to learn how to make a move.”
Families looking to utilise everything that Rugby has to offer need look no further than the Marlowe style home, a spacious five bedroom property where the whole family can thrive.
A large kitchen with French doors leading out to the garden connects to a utility room, a separate lounge and a dining room.
There are three double bedrooms, two of them with en suites, and two single bedrooms that could easily be converted into a home office space, a gym or maybe even a small children's play area.
Both Marlowe properties remaining at Elborough Place are available with the Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, making it easier than ever for customers to progress on the property ladder.
Elborough Place currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties available with prices starting from £331,995.
For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in the West Midlands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.