whg completes affordable homes in Stratford-on-Avon

An historic market town in Stratford-on-Avon is set to get a housing boost, with the first of 43 high quality and sustainable homes now complete.

Social landlord and long-term investor in great place shaping, whg, has been working with contractors Keon Homes and Stratford-on-Avon District Council to develop Blenheim Heights on Welsh Road East in Southam.

This high quality schemes provides 100% affordable housing, featuring 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom properties available for rent and shared ownership.

Thanks to funding from Stratford-on-Avon District Council, the homes also feature much-needed social rented accommodation, which are offered at significantly lower cost than private rentals, making them highly accessible to those in need.

Homes at Welsh Road in Southam

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, Corporate Director of Development, said: “We are delighted to see the first homes completed at Blenheim Heights, a scheme which stands as a testament to our commitment to creating thriving communities and addressing the critical shortage of social and affordable housing in areas where it’s needed most.

“We are incredibly grateful to Stratford-on-Avon District Council for their support in making this vision a reality.”

