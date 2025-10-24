whg completes affordable homes in Stratford-on-Avon
Social landlord and long-term investor in great place shaping, whg, has been working with contractors Keon Homes and Stratford-on-Avon District Council to develop Blenheim Heights on Welsh Road East in Southam.
This high quality schemes provides 100% affordable housing, featuring 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom properties available for rent and shared ownership.
Thanks to funding from Stratford-on-Avon District Council, the homes also feature much-needed social rented accommodation, which are offered at significantly lower cost than private rentals, making them highly accessible to those in need.
Rebecca Bennett Casserly, Corporate Director of Development, said: “We are delighted to see the first homes completed at Blenheim Heights, a scheme which stands as a testament to our commitment to creating thriving communities and addressing the critical shortage of social and affordable housing in areas where it’s needed most.
“We are incredibly grateful to Stratford-on-Avon District Council for their support in making this vision a reality.”