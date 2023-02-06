Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Your photos of the beautiful sunset over the Rugby area on Sunday February 5

Winter wonders: Your beautiful photos of the sun setting over the Rugby area

Monday morning blues? Sit back and enjoy these images

By Phil Hibble
35 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 10:56am

We all watched the beautiful sunset over the Rugby area last night (Sunday February 5) with a big smile on our faces.

One of our reporters took a photo of it and put up and up on our Facebook page, asking our readers if they wanted to share their images.

And once again, you came forward with some amazing photos - thank you so much.

We would love to put them all up online but given the huge amount we received, here are 26 photos to enjoy.

Thanks again for taking the time to send them into us.

1. Sunset over Rugby

The beautiful sunset over the Rugby area on Sunday February 5, taken by Mike Tobin

Photo: Mike Tobin

Photo Sales

2. Sunset over Rugby

The beautiful sunset over the Rugby area on Sunday February 5, taken by Ian Malcolm

Photo: Ian Malcolm

Photo Sales

3. Sunset over Rugby

The beautiful sunset over the Rugby area on Sunday February 5, taken by Beccy Howells

Photo: Beccy Howells

Photo Sales

4. Sunset over Rugby

The beautiful sunset over the Rugby area on Sunday February 5, taken by Katy Hobday.

Photo: Katy Hobday

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
RugbyWinterFacebook