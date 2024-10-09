Young Coventry footballers net brand-new goals courtesy of housing association’s donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Players at a youth football club in Coventry are making use of their brand-new football goals, supplied in part by a donation from a nearby housing association.

Chapelfields Colts FC Under 10s received the all-new equipment following a donation of £500 from Platform Home Ownership.

Now playing their home games at Gosford Park Primary School, just over a mile to the east of the city, the football club marked their new equipment and location with a launch day recently, with training exercises and mini matches taking place.

The donation was made by Platform Home Ownership through its commitment to improving the areas it provides homes for, with Chapelfields Colts playing a short distance from its upcoming development, named The Spires.

Players at Chapelfields Colts under-10s with one of their new goals at Gosford Park Primary School.

The Spires will offer 196 stunning new homes available through Shared Ownership and affordable rent, allowing Coventry residents to step onto the property ladder through an affordable homes scheme.

Gary Thorpe, Chairman at Chapelfields Colts FC, said: “We’re grateful to Platform for reaching out and supplying us with much-needed funds to secure these high-quality goals, and to Laura Baldwin, Business Manager at Gosford Park Primary School, for making this all possible.”

“Access to top-end equipment is essential for youngsters to continue to enjoy playing football and further develop their skills, so for a local business to have our young players in mind is very important to us.

“We’d like to thank Platform for this generous donation, especially given that our players are already putting the goals to great use.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “It’s crucial for us at Platform to understand that we’re having a lasting impact on our communities, extended beyond purely the construction of our high-quality homes.

“We hope that the players enjoy using this equipment, and that this investment helps to further foster a love for the sport and encourage younger people across Coventry to either get or stay involved with football.”

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

