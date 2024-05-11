Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Rugby borough

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th May 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:37 BST
Oh what a night! The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Rugby borough to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive Aurora Borealis, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

There’s whispers that Mother Nature might put on another display this evening.

Here’s some of your pictures.

Another stunning shot over Brinklow by Gilly Taylor.

1. Northern Lights

Another stunning shot over Brinklow by Gilly Taylor. Photo: Gilly Taylor

Beautiful display over Hillmorton/Paddox.

2. Northern Lights

Beautiful display over Hillmorton/Paddox. Photo: Debbie Little

Magical view taken by Keith Lawson in Hillmorton.

3. Northern Lights

Magical view taken by Keith Lawson in Hillmorton. Photo: Keith Lawson

Dawn Heales captured the lights over Barby Lane.

4. Northern Lights

Dawn Heales captured the lights over Barby Lane. Photo: Dawn Heales

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby