The impressive Aurora Borealis, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.
There’s whispers that Mother Nature might put on another display this evening.
Here’s some of your pictures.
1. Northern Lights
Another stunning shot over Brinklow by Gilly Taylor. Photo: Gilly Taylor
2. Northern Lights
Beautiful display over Hillmorton/Paddox. Photo: Debbie Little
3. Northern Lights
Magical view taken by Keith Lawson in Hillmorton. Photo: Keith Lawson
4. Northern Lights
Dawn Heales captured the lights over Barby Lane. Photo: Dawn Heales