Hideaways Holidays Group provide lots of cosy rental self-catering properties across the UK - and I found the perfect one in central Bath.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bath has always been on my bucket list of ‘must visit’ places so when I was given the opportunity by Cotswolds Hideaways - part of the Hideaways Holidays Group - to stay in the centre of this beautiful city for three nights I didn’t need to be asked twice.

Bath has always appealed to me because of its mix of vibrant atmosphere, stunning architecture and historic points of interest. It certainly delivered all of that. Plus, Catharine Place, where we stayed was charming, comfortable and very conveniently placed - guests couldn’t ask for anything more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property I was staying in was at the top of the city centre, a short walk away from the heart of the city. The flat was on the top floor of a building on Catharine Place. The first thing my partner, Callum, and I noticed when we walked in to the that was how light and airy it was, and also how spacious it was.

It compromised a living room, a kitchen/dining room, a bathroom with a shower over a bath, a bedroom with a king size bed and a dressing room with seating. It truly was a home-from-home - with some added decadence.

As well as the sumptuous large, cosy bed with fresh white linen, the master bedroom also had a large built-in wardrobe as well as two bedside tables with lamps, a mirror and an additonal large ornate lamp in the corner - ideal for mood lighting later on in the evening when you want to wind down and you don’t want the big light on.

Hideaways Holidays Group provide lots of cosy rental self-catering properties across the UK - and NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand found the perfect one in central Bath for exploring the beautiful and historic city. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

I have to be honest, we felt as though we didn’t strictly need the dressing room as the main bedroom was so roomy - but I loved having it. I found the dresser and second mirror in there really useful - plus it’s always been a desire of mine to have a dressing room so this was a dream come true. It was a luxury I don’t have at my house, and I think a little bit of something extra you’re not used to in your everyday life is what the best kind of holiday accomodation provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While unpacking we were pleased to find there was plenty of wardrobe and drawer space to put all of our things away, and also space to shut the suitcases away, which meant that it actually did feel like our home for the three nights that we were there as the space was neat and tidy and everything had a place.

The kitchen had everything we needed, and more, to make and serve our own meals. Callum is a coffee lover and so was overjoyed with the cafetiere, and as a tea drinker I was pleased to find there was a teapot. The basics of tea, coffee, sugar and milk were also provided - much appreciated when you’ve had four hour drive from home and arrive parched. These little extra touches were thoughtful of flat host Sandra, and made us feel well cared for.

The flat at Catharine Place, central bath, a property offered for rent via Cotswolds Hideaways. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The cupboards and drawers were full of cups, plates, cutlery, pots, pans and various cooking utensils. I noticed there were also plastic plates and cutlery specifically for children too as babies are welcome, meaning this flat would suit young families as well as couples like ourselves. There was no need to buy anything other than, of course, the food we wanted. It was self-explanatory how to use the appliances, but if any guidance was required then all of the user manuals are left in the kitchen.

Having the self-catering facilities was great as it gave us the choice of eating in or out . It meant we could decide what was best for us and had more flexibility in our schedule - and when we wanted to just relax in our home for the weekend we could. The bathroom was also equally well-equipped with the basics; towels, flannels, hand soap and shampoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, in the living room there were a variety of local guides and leaflets to give us more information about the city and the tourist attractions which were in our doorstep. This was really useful and helped us to plan what we were going to do with our time. If we did need any help, however, then Sandra was always on the other end of the phone to help, and responded quickly to texts.

The colourful streets of Bath. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The lounge was my favourite room in the flat. I loved the eclectic and elegant mix of furniture, and Callum and I quickly both chose a favourite chair within a short time of arrival. As comfortable as all of the seating was, the stand-out piece of furniture for me was the writer’s desk. As a writer, I thought this was a fantastic addition to the room which added character and I enjoyed being able to use it - even if it was just to write out our shopping list.

The decor of the flat was warm and inviting, with muted pastel tones of mint green, baby pink and powder blue. In addition, there were lovely cushions on the bed and the sofa, plus throws and blankets, for an extra luxurious but also homely feel. There was also a statement mural covering one of the walls in the lounge depicting Bath in a bygone era, as well as a photo of the Royal Crescent, showing off the pride in the area (and rightly so as Bath is a wonderful place).

While visiting Bath, NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand and her partner Callum (pictured) enjoyed visits to The Roman Baths and Bath Abbey and also learned the art of writing with a quill pen at the Jane Austen Centre. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

Speaking of the Royal Crescent, this is just one of the Bath landmarks which is only a very short walk from the flat. This sweeping crescent of 30 Grade I Listed terrace houses is considered one of the greatest examples of Georgian architecture anywhere in the UK and it’s certainly extremely impressive to see in person. It’s one of the places used in hit Netflix drama Bridgeton, and as a huge fan I was thrilled to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby is also The Circus, another famous Bath landmark characterised by a circular shape - this time Grade I listed townhouses - and another spectacle to behold with your own eyes. Just five minutes further away was the Jane Austen Centre, which was one of my favourite attractions to go to during our visit and was a place to learn all about the iconic writer, who is one of Bath’s most famous and notable former residents.

The Royal Crescent (top) and The Circus (bottom), two of Bath's most historic landmarks. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

It was great to have so many important and interesting places to go to within walking distance. Our car was parked in the long stay car park on Charlotte Street, which was about a ten minute walk from the flat, throughout the duration of our stay but we didn’t need it.

The heart of Bath was around a 15/20 walk from the flat, and once there we had access to a multitude of shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, plus other tourist attractions. We decided to walk around the Roman Baths, and admired Bath Abbey, plus St Swithin’s Church. We also enjoyed eating and drinking in some of the city’s independent eateries and enjoyed taking in some of the shops which lined colourfully decorated streets. There was more than enough to keep us occupied and entertained.

Hideaways Holidays Group were a pleasure to communicate with. I was invited so the booking was arranged for me, however I was still sent all the usual information as any other guest would be, which included an arrival guide sent to me shortly before booking. I found this handy when I wanted to check details in relation to the booking, such as check-in and check-out times, key collection, and the contact details for the host. I found the whole process to be smooth and easy, and when I did need to speak to the Hideaways Holidays team for some assistance I found them to be very helpful and prompt in their response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although we were there for three nights and had jam packed days, Bath is so plentiful we still found there was more we could have done. I’m keen to return for the re-opening of the Bath fashion museum in 2030, while Callum wishes to go to the Mary Shelley and Frankenstein museum, another place which pays tribute to another one of Bath’s most well-known and talented previous inhabitants. So, a return visit is definitely in order and we’d certainly be looking to stay at Catharine Place again. Its location, amenities and aesthetic are superior. Plus, it’s so tranquil and peaceful and these things are all so important when you’re on holiday.

The Hideaways Holidays Group offers a range of self-catering holiday rentals across the country too, from Yorkshire to Dorset and everywhere in between, so so I’ll be sure to take a look at the website when I’m looking for my next weekend away.