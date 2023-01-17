Organisations at the forefront of helping vulnerable people in Rugby are advertising a new job aimed at extending the help they can offer those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The new recruit will work at Rugby Foodbank and the Hope 4 centre.

The Foodbank, in tandem with Hope 4, has got funding for a two-year contract for a part-time advice and information worker to provide extra support on financial issues.

The advert spells out how they hope the job will make a difference: “This role is part of our financial inclusion work following a pilot scheme and is part of our front-line response to the cost-of-living crisis in Rugby.

"Based at the Hope Centre and Rugby Foodbank premises the successful candidate will work alongside foodbank clients.

"You will assist and guide them beyond their immediate need for food to ensure that they are able to maximise their income or address other areas of concern leading them to need to access the foodbank, such as debt or cost-of-living issues.

"The successful candidate will walk the journey with them and will also work alongside financial specialists who will be contracted to provide regulated advice.”

And there is also a powerful reminder of the background to what is now a well-established part of the community: “Hope4 (Rugby) Ltd was founded in 2008 and seeks to address homelessness and food poverty in the Borough of Rugby. The Hope Centre and Rugby Foodbank are key to enabling this.

"We believe that everyone should have a place to call home and enough food and support when in a crisis. We also believe that everyone should have the chance to realise their hopes and ambitions. Our clients are at the heart of what we do and although Rugby is a small market town, our foodbank gave out over 6,500 food parcels in the last financial year.

”The Hope Centre supports around 50 people at any one time providing vital and varied support to those who find themselves homeless or in danger of becoming so, or in temporary accommodation. All our people are crucial to making this happen.”

