Organisations offering support during the cost-of-living crisis are joining forces this Saturday, October 15, at the Benn Hall - one of two events taking place on the day that aim to offer help to Rugby people.

It will take place at the Benn Hall in Rugby on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, aiming to offer help with finances and debt, food poverty, energy and fuel, support for families, mental health support, job vacancies and much more.

Those set to attend include Rugby Foodbank, Citizens Advice, Warwickshire Welfare Scheme, Act on Energy, Family Information Service, Rugby Job Centre, Rugby Credit Union, Severn Trent, Christians Against Poverty, National Energy Action, Coventry & Warwickshire MIND and many more.

An extra ingredient will be the involvement of Rugby School, which organisers say, ‘will be demonstrating how to cook on a budget using slow cookers’.

Slow cookers are one of the recognised ways to cut energy costs when preparing food and there will be a prize draw on the day with ten of them up for grabs.

The Rugby Repair Café will also be running a pop-up repair café, so people can take along items for repair and there will be free activities for children provided by Rugby Children and Family Centres.

This event is open to everyone with no booking required and free refreshments will also be available.

The spokesperson added: “Whether you need immediate help, or worry you may struggle further down the line as prices continue to rise, come and meet the organisations now who can offer support.”

The event reflects the growing concern about how people will cope with rising costs as temperatures drop and the evenings get darker earlier – with the clocks set to change at the end of the month.

The Advertiser recently reported on a national conference also taking place in Rugby this Saturday looking at the cost-of-living crisis, with a particular focus on food poverty.

That story can be found by clicking here and the event runs from 10am to 4pm at the Indian Centre in Edward Street. It is organised by Rugby Constituency Labour Party and is open to all. Admission is free and the story includes the link to get an eventbrite ticket.