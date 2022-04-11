Stratford District Council has highlighted how those who use direct debits to pay their council tax will have faster access to the government's energy rebate scheme

The rebate scheme is aimed at helping people with rising energy bills. It is a one-off payment of £150 which the district council will pay on behalf of the government.

This includes those who already receive assistance in paying some or all of their council bill through local council tax support.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eligible households in England in Council Tax bands A to D, should get the £150 payment between April and September this year.

Around 77 per cent of households in the district pay council tax by direct debit and will receive the payment into their bank account without needing to take any action.

But that leaves around 11,000 households who do not currently pay their council tax through this arrangement and getting the rebate money to them will take longer as they will need to go through a claims process.

For those who are not eligible for a rebate under the terms of the core scheme but are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills (including those who live in properties that fall into council tax bands E, F, G and H), a discretionary fund is also being launched by government and will be made available through local authorities.

The district council is working on a scheme for administering the discretionary fund, but payments will be easier and faster for those with direct debits in place.Residents wishing to set up a direct debit should call 01789 260990 or click here.

Cllr Jo Barker, homes, health and wellbeing portfolio holder, said: “We know many households will be facing economic hardship in the months ahead and the energy rebate schemes are recognition of that. It’s important that residents know help is available, and that they get their rebate fast. That’s why we are urging people to set up a direct debit for their council tax this April.”