14 beautiful photos in Kenilworth that will lift your spirits - and show that spring is arriving

We are lucky to have Abbey Fields on our doorstep - but for those who can't get out and see it for themselves, here are some photos from our photographer at the Kenilworth Weekly News, Mike Baker

By Photos by Mike Baker
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:56 pm

There are few better ways to lift the spirits than a walk around Abbey Fields as spring approaches.

For those unable to get there, sit back and enjoy these sun-soaked photos of Abbey Fields. I think we can all agree that we are lucky to have it on our doorsteps.

1. Spring is arriving in Abbey Fields

2. Spring is arriving in Abbey Fields

3. Spring is arriving in Abbey Fields

4. Spring is arriving in Abbey Fields

