Best places to pick your own Halloween pumpkins in Warwickshire

Halloween is fast approaching - so that means it is time for the family to get out and about and pick pumpkins!

To help you out, here are some of the best places in the area.

Pumpkins R Us

https://www.halloweenpumpkins.co.ukHall 1, Stoneleigh Park

Stoneleigh

CV8 2LZ

Pumpkins R Us is a ticketed event. While masks are not mandatory, they do request that you wear one.

Malt Kiln Farm

https://www.maltkilnfarmshop.co.ukMain St, Stretton under Fosse, Rugby CV23 0PE

Entry to their pick your own pumpkin patch will be by booking only. Access to the farm shop and coffee shop does not require a booking.

The weekend of Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th October is now fully booked.

Next dates to be released will be Thursday 21st & Friday 22nd on Thursday 14th October.

Red Road PYO Farm and Garden Centre

https://red-road-nursery-pyo.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referralLittle Kineton

CV35 0DH

PYO Pumpkins

Oct 2, 2021 – Oct 31, 2021

You can pick pumpkins from the poly tunnel or the fields.

The Pumpkin Place Wolston

Coalpit Lane CV8 3GB Wolston

https://www.facebook.com/thepumpkinplacewolstonTickets have been temporarily paused due to high demand. New tickets should be released soon - keep an eye out on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thepumpkinplacewolston

Hilltop Farm

Hunningham

https://www.hilltopfarmshop.com/pumpkin-picking/Their pumpkin field will be open every weekend from 10am – 4pm to pick your own pumpkin. Tickets are on sale now and are available over most weekends in October.

Hatton Adventure World

https://adventure.hattonworld.comDark Lane, Hatton

CV35 8XA

'Pumpkin Spooktacular' returns to Hatton Adventure World from October 23-31. As well as pumpkin picking, there will be various other Halloween events, such as an illusion show and pumpkin carving.

Find out more at https://adventure.hattonworld.com/whats-on/pumpkin-spooktacular-2021/