Best places to pick your own Halloween pumpkins in Warwickshire

Halloween is fast approaching - so that means it is time for the family to get out and about and pick pumpkins!
To help you out, here are some of the best places in the area.
Do you know another place that should be added to the list? Email us the details and we will add it on.
Pumpkins R Us
https://www.halloweenpumpkins.co.ukHall 1, Stoneleigh Park
Stoneleigh
CV8 2LZ
Pumpkins R Us is a ticketed event. While masks are not mandatory, they do request that you wear one.
Malt Kiln Farm
https://www.maltkilnfarmshop.co.ukMain St, Stretton under Fosse, Rugby CV23 0PE
Entry to their pick your own pumpkin patch will be by booking only. Access to the farm shop and coffee shop does not require a booking.
The weekend of Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th October is now fully booked.
Next dates to be released will be Thursday 21st & Friday 22nd on Thursday 14th October.
Red Road PYO Farm and Garden Centre
CV35 0DH
PYO Pumpkins
Oct 2, 2021 – Oct 31, 2021
You can pick pumpkins from the poly tunnel or the fields.
The Pumpkin Place Wolston
Coalpit Lane CV8 3GB Wolston
https://www.facebook.com/thepumpkinplacewolstonTickets have been temporarily paused due to high demand. New tickets should be released soon - keep an eye out on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thepumpkinplacewolston
Hilltop Farm
Hunningham
https://www.hilltopfarmshop.com/pumpkin-picking/Their pumpkin field will be open every weekend from 10am – 4pm to pick your own pumpkin. Tickets are on sale now and are available over most weekends in October.
Hatton Adventure World
https://adventure.hattonworld.comDark Lane, Hatton
CV35 8XA
'Pumpkin Spooktacular' returns to Hatton Adventure World from October 23-31. As well as pumpkin picking, there will be various other Halloween events, such as an illusion show and pumpkin carving.
