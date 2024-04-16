CEWE marks National Trust partnership with volunteering day in the Clent Hills
CEWE’s partnership with the National Trust is designed to help preserve and share the nation’s stories through the Trust’s extensive photography collections. To mark the start of the partnership, 15 members of CEWE UK’s head office team, based in Warwick, came together to volunteer a total of 75 hours at Clent Hills.
Ensuring visitor safety and helping to protect the space, CEWE staff supported the National Trust with clearing and restoring trails and pathways throughout the Clent Hills, a peaceful haven which offers visitors panoramic views across the Cotswolds, Shropshire Hills and Welsh borders.
In addition to the recent volunteering in the Clent Hills, CEWE has sponsored the site’s reforestation project as part of its commitment to sustainability. In addition, CEWE will donate 5 per cent of its UK sales of recycled paper products to the Trust.
Petra Felgen, Managing Director at CEWE UK, said: “At CEWE, we share the National Trust’s passion for sustainability and preserving memories, so we were delighted to get a hands-on insight into the hard work that goes into preserving important heritage sites, including the Clent Hills, for future generations.
“The volunteering day was truly insightful for our team and we are excited to continue to support the Trust’s work, and celebrate the power of storytelling through photography, through our official partnership.”
George Kirkham the Conservation, Programming and Partnerships Manager at the National Trust, added: “‘We had a great time with the team from CEWE. Their hard work helped us maintain a valuable access point for our visitors.
“Thanks to them, people will be able to enjoy the magnificent views and woodland that we have here at Clent. We hope they can return soon! Thanks CEWE!'
To find out more about CEWE, please visit www.cewe.co.uk/.