Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
56 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Daffodil Sunday is set to brighten the Rugby borough this weekend

The annual Daffodil Sunday event returns this week.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Visitors can stroll through carpets of daffodils.Visitors can stroll through carpets of daffodils.
Visitors can stroll through carpets of daffodils.

A certain spring flower is set to brighten the weekend for residents in the Rugby area.

The annual Daffodil Sunday event returns this Sunday (April 16), hosted by The Friends of the Revel Group C of E Churches, at Newnham Paddock in Monks Kirby.

Visitors are invited to stroll through carpets of daffodils, with woodland and lakeside walks in grounds.

Most Popular

Families and individuals can also enjoy host of activities from vintage vehicle displays and alpaca petting to trying their hand at pottery.

Visitors can also learn about and support local charities, which will be hosting stalls in the grounds, alongside browsing the many gift stalls, courtesy of local businesses, makers and artists. Plant-lovers can also choose from an array of plants and cacti to take back home.

And, of course, food aplenty will be on offer, including locally made ice cream, fudge, Indian food, hotdogs and teas.

Visit the Revel Group website for more information.

Related topics:Rugby