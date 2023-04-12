Visitors can stroll through carpets of daffodils.

A certain spring flower is set to brighten the weekend for residents in the Rugby area.

The annual Daffodil Sunday event returns this Sunday (April 16), hosted by The Friends of the Revel Group C of E Churches, at Newnham Paddock in Monks Kirby.

Visitors are invited to stroll through carpets of daffodils, with woodland and lakeside walks in grounds.

Families and individuals can also enjoy host of activities from vintage vehicle displays and alpaca petting to trying their hand at pottery.

Visitors can also learn about and support local charities, which will be hosting stalls in the grounds, alongside browsing the many gift stalls, courtesy of local businesses, makers and artists. Plant-lovers can also choose from an array of plants and cacti to take back home.

And, of course, food aplenty will be on offer, including locally made ice cream, fudge, Indian food, hotdogs and teas.