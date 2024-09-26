'Housebound? Far from it!' - Leamington couple's amazing trips around Europe with their large dogs

Rhys Denham and Sophia Hutchinson have been taking their dogs Django and Amber on their holidays. (Photos:Sophia Hutchinson/SWNS).

A Leamington couple were told they'd be housebound after getting two large dogs - but now they are doing road trips around Europe so they can give their Dalmatians a holiday too.

Rhys Denham, 36, and partner Sophia Hutchinson, 34, bought pets Django and Amber, five years ago.

When the couple started planning their first trip post-Covid, they felt bad putting the two pups into a kennel.

Rhys and Sophia then realised they could spend the same or less hiring a motorhome - and take their beloved pooches too.

They started with a UK trip - visiting the north of Scotland - in 2022.

After that was a success they realised they could even go abroad with the pups - without needing to put the dogs through a stressful flight in the cargo area of the plane.

Rhys, a senior account executive, and Sophia, a photographer, have since taken their four-legged companions to France, Switzerland and Italy.

And the couple estimate it costs them less to hire a motorhome and take the dogs than to fly, stay in a hotel and put the dogs in a kennel.

Sophia said: "People told us after getting our second dog that we'd be housebound.

"But we've been to lots of different countries - and the dogs have been able to enjoy them too.

"Now we plan our holidays around the dogs - they don't have to go to the kennels.

"We find it much more enjoyable having them with us."

Rhys said: "We got Django and Amber because we wanted companions for our adventures.

"What's the point of having dogs if you can't take them with you?"

In 2022, they took their first motorhome trip to the Isles of Harris and Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.

In 2023 they branched out further still, completing a two-week trip touring the scenic areas of Adelboden, Obsee and Furka Pass in Switzerland.

In the same trip they also stopped off at the Dolomites, Italy, and Provence in France.

In 2024, they returned to Switzerland as the dogs loved it as much as them - and stayed in Lauterbrunnen, Adelboden, Grindelwald, and Obsee.

As well as hiking and sightseeing they have even taken Django and Amber to do activities such as paddleboarding and riding in gondolas to give them the full holiday experience.

Since their first motorhome trip they calculated they have travelled more than 10,000 miles with the pooches in tow.

Sophia said: "When we told our family we were getting a second dog, they assumed we would never be going on holiday again.

"They joked we'd be housebound and said we'd 'have our hands full'.

"But travelling with them not as hard as people think."

Using their 2023 trip as an example, the couple calculated the costs of the motorhome hire, fuel, campsites, tolls and vet fees - £3,595.

Then they calculated what the same trip would have cost them to fly, hire a car, pay for accommodation and put the dogs in a kennel.

The total came to £3,770 - more than with the dogs.

The couple plan to take their dogs away with them every year - and are already planning their next trip to Norway.