In pictures: Take a look at rare blue supermoon lighting up night skies over Rugby borough

No, it wasn’t blue...and neither is it made of cheese
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

Stargazers in Rugby have shared their magical super blue moon pictures with us.

The lunar phenomenon, which last occurred in 2009, saw many Rugbeians eager to capture the unique moment last night (Wednesday).

The next blue supermoon is not due to appear until 2037.

Unlike its name suggests, a blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

Most months only have one full moon, so a second is a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years.

Supermoons happen when the moon is full during the closest point in its orbit around Earth.

The moon was at its closest point all year — 17,000 miles closer to Earth than it usually is — making this the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2023.

Here’s some of your magical pictures...

Maxine Holloway.

1. Super blue moon 2023

Maxine Holloway. Photo: MH

Familiar skyline taken by Rachael Boswell.

2. Super blue moon 2023

Familiar skyline taken by Rachael Boswell. Photo: RB

Mike Tobin.

3. Super blue moon 2023

Mike Tobin. Photo: Photography by Mook

Rugby School lit up by the moon. Picture: Nate Clark.

4. Super blue moon 2023

Rugby School lit up by the moon. Picture: Nate Clark. Photo: N.C

