Kenilworth mountaineer has Everest in his sights - and is aiming to break two world records in the process

A mountaineer from Kenilworth has his sights set on Mount Everest - and is aiming to break two world records in the process.

Daniel Eite hopes to become the first British man with Tourette’s to summit the world's highest mountain - and the first British disabled man in history to summit two 8,000m-plus peaks in one season.

In the process, the 23-year-old adventurer will be raising money for Alzheimer’s research charities and the Birmingham City Football Club Foundation, supporting young people in focusing away from knife crime and gangs.

If all the sponsorship is secured, Daniel is aiming to head to the Himalayas in 2026 for the April climbing season in Nepal. Along with Everest, he will be attempting the fourth tallest mountain on the planet, Lhotse.

"I’m feeling excited and the anticipation of potentially living my dream whilst also helping change the lives of others is what makes me just desperate to get everything lined up so I can get out there!" he said.

Daniel has a personal link to his two chosen charities.

"For the Alzheimer’s Society, my grandad unfortunately suffers from Alzheimer’s and my nan also passed away with dementia, so supporting a charity like that really hits close to home," he said.

"For the youth violence, gang culture and knife crime topic, I have had personal experiences and know people affected by knife crime in young people.

Daniel Eite in training for the high altitude.

"I want to help inspire as many young people as possible in moving away from this sort of thing, and instead, be inspired by my journey so they can take up outdoor activities, and or sports. Since I’m a Birmingham City fan, I’m working with their foundation charity for young people across Birmingham too."

He added: "My love for mountaineering was inspired by my grandad who, as previously mentioned, now suffers with Alzheimer’s. "Since becoming invested in mountaineering I’ve achieved successful summits of big mountains such as Mont Blanc and many more, so after doing it for an extended period of time, I now find real enjoyment out of it, and I want to stand on top of the world and document my journey on social media, helping inspire and support people for the reasons previously mentioned, but to also honour my grandad."

Daniel recently met with Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, to talk about his challenge.

Mr Wright said: "Daniel explained that he has suffered with Tourette’s since the age of 10 and this has affected all aspects of his life through childhood, and into adulthood.

"He wants to show not only the people in our local area, but the world, that someone like him can change the world, and inspire millions to chase their dreams in changing their lives for the better.

"Daniel’s grandad inspired him to climb Mount Everest and he is hoping to raise a minimum of £100,000 for Alzheimer's based charities. He is also supporting a charity that aims at getting young people away from knife crime and gang culture."

For donations and more information about Daniel and his expedition visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/7xtp8-project-everest and Linktr.ee/danieleite