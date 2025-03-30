Kenilworth photographer's photos of the partial solar eclipse

Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipseKenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2025, 18:40 BST
All eyes were looking to the skies yesterday (Saturday March 29) for the partial solar eclipse.

The event began at 10am, when the Moon first made contact with the Sun’s disc. The maximum eclipse - when the Moon covers the largest portion of the Sun - occurred at about 11am.

But you needed special glasses, filters or lenses to capture the moment.

Here are Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos.

1. Partial solar eclipse 2025

Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse Photo: Steven Barnett

2. Partial solar eclipse 2025

Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse Photo: Steven Barnett

3. Partial solar eclipse 2025

Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse Photo: Steven Barnett

4. Partial solar eclipse 2025

Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse Photo: Steven Barnett

