Kenilworth photographer's photos of the partial solar eclipse

The event began at 10am, when the Moon first made contact with the Sun’s disc. The maximum eclipse - when the Moon covers the largest portion of the Sun - occurred at about 11am.
But you needed special glasses, filters or lenses to capture the moment.
Here are Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos.
1. Partial solar eclipse 2025
Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett's photos of the partial solar eclipse Photo: Steven Barnett
2. Partial solar eclipse 2025
3. Partial solar eclipse 2025
4. Partial solar eclipse 2025
