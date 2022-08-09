Kineton farm opens for public sunflower picking for next the four weeks

The amazing sunflowers are in bloom and they are open to the public who can come along, pick sunflowers, and enjoy a slice of homemade cake while they’re there.

The sunflowers at Lodge Farm are in bloom and are open to members of the public that wish to pick them for a cost of 50 pence a stem.

The opportunity to pick your own sunflowers will last for around four weeks and the farm will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm every day, with no need to pre-book.

Homemade cakes, ice creams, and other refreshments will be available at the farm and dogs are welcome as long as they remain on leads.

Lodge Farm recommends members of the public to wear appropriate footwear and clothing, take their own secateurs or strong scissors, and bring a camera for a fabulous photo opportunity.