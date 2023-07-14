Register
Leamington launches campaign for more gold when is comes to its beautiful parks and gardens

Leamington in Bloom’s beautiful floral trains are now on display
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

Leamington has launched its campaign for more gold when is comes to its beautiful parks and gardens.

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Alan Boad, unveiled the Leamington in Bloom’s floral trains outside the Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens to mark the start of the official judging for the regional 'In Bloom' competition.

The wooden carriages can be found by the Glasshouse and welcoming visitors to the town at the railway station garden.

The Mayor admired the Trains for 2023, saying: “We are fortunate enough to have, here in Royal Leamington Spa, a range of talented people, from the Leamington in Bloom members, Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team and the many volunteers, schools, community groups and just outright passionate gardeners, that keep our beautiful and wonderful town flourishing.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the hard work of the Leamington in Bloom team who work on numerous projects like the Trains, the Judging Day, the Magazine, the Website and manning stalls at local events like Art in the Park and Ecofest.”

“It is to one person that I wish to pay special tribute to, that is to Peter Bailey of the Leamington in Bloom Committee. Peter sadly passed away this year but not without having injected his passion and his own hard work, that inspired others and was a force behind the Leamington in Bloom initiative, to keep our beautiful and wonderful town flourishing.”

Judges from the RHS Heart of England in Bloom competition have been in town this month for their annual tour of Leamington.

Judges with the Leamington in Bloom members.Judges with the Leamington in Bloom members.
Leamington in Bloom results are announced in September.

