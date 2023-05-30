But their fun risks being cut short if anyone gets caught short – with the continuing scourge of vandalism meaning the park toilets remain closed to most users, leaving North Street as the nearest alternative.

Those are not far away but essentially mean packing up and going off to cross the road to reach there.

It’s not a new issue and a spokesperson for the borough council told the Advertiser it was still uncertain what the way forward might be: “The public toilets in Caldecott Park have been regularly targeted by vandals, damaging both the toilet doors and lock mechanisms.

The public toilets in Rugby's Caldecott Park offer a very limited public service.

“We have regrettably been forced to take the decision to close three of the four toilets while we explore long-term solutions to keep the toilets safe and secure.