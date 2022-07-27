Sensational summer programme of sport and play for Rugby children

Play Rangers will bring free outdoor play sessions to the borough's parks throughout the school break.The council's sport and recreation team also celebrates National Play Day on Wednesday, August 3, with a major free event at Whitehall Recreation Ground.Summer Sport 2022 runs until September 2, with table tennis sessions taking place at Hill Street Youth and Community Centre and a course at Draycote Water introducing youngsters to sailing.A Professional Golf Association (PGA) coach tees off a three-day course at the Leam Valley Golf Centre, while a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach holds court at Harris Academy Sports Centre for a tennis training camp.And Summer Sport 2022 also gives youngsters the chance to saddle-up for a horse riding school at Grandborough's Woodbine Stables.Costs apply to all Summer Sport 2022 sessions. For more information and to book places online, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/summersportThe Play Rangers team hold free play sessions every Tuesday and Thursday during the school break, visiting parks with a range of themed, fun activities.Sessions take place at Caldecott Park, GEC Recreation Ground, Cawston Grange Park and Long Lawford's George V Field.Dates and times for all play sessions can be found online at www.rugby.gov.uk/summerplayCllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Our sport and recreation team's summer programme gives youngsters the chance to get outdoors and get active during the school holidays."From expert coaching to free, structured play sessions and the big celebration for August's National Play Day, we're looking forward to a busy summer of fun in Rugby."