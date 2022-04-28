The best places to enjoy bluebells near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Austy Wood, Wootton Wawen (photo by Frances Wilmot)

It is that wonderful time of year when the bluebells cover the floors of our beautiful woodlands.

We are lucky that there are many places to see them in our area - reader Frances Wilmot has put together her best places to visit.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local bluebell woods by Frances Wilmot

Bubbenhall Wood (photo by Frances Wilmot)

Bluebells are a sign of ancient woodland and the UK has up to half of the world’s bluebell population. Warwickshire is blessed with several local woodlands with wonderful displays of bluebells: Kenilworth’s Crackley Woods, Wappenbury Wood near Princethorpe, Bubbenhall Wood, Ryton Wood, Austy Wood and two national Trust Properties: Coughton Court [bluebell wood walk] and Packwood [bluebell wood by the lake].

In neighbouring Northamptonshire within easy reach of Leamington are stunning bluebell woods such as Everdon Stubbs and Badby Woods. You will also see flowers such as delicate wood anemones, primroses, stitchwort, celandine and bugle as well as butterflies such as Orange Tip, Peacock, Speckled Wood and Brimstone. As a bonus, birdsong is a joy to hear, plus woodpeckers drumming on trees.

Crackley Woods: a two-mile circular walk is on easy level paths [access via Crackley Lane laybys for parking].

Wappenbury Wood has a variety of winding paths, and bluebells are spectacular at the bottom of the hill and on paths winding upwards [Warws Wildlife Trust, access via Burnthurst Lane, limited roadside parking].

Wappenbury Wood (photo by Frances Wilmot)

Bubbenhall Wood has a level circular path, accessed on foot from Ryton Pool Country Park back gate to Paget Lane and footpath almost opposite crosses Bubbenhall Meadows to the wood [owned by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust– there is no public carparking on Paget Lane.]

Ryton Wood [inside Ryton Pools Country Park at the top end] has many wood anemones as well as bluebell vistas.