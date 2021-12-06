These amazing images of deep space were captured by a photographer in his Warwick back garden

It is amazing what you can see from your back garden.

Keen photographer Dave Jennings, of Dave Jennings Photography, usually deals with motorsport and fashion/portrait, but turned his camera to the skies during the pandemic when things closed down.

And after joining a couple of astrophotography groups on social media and gaining a lot of advice, Dave purchased a telescope, attached his camera and started taking photos of deep space objects.

"It really is surprising what you can capture in the night sky from your back garden, whether it be a birth of a new star, a galaxy far, far away, or even two galaxies colliding. It's amazing what is out there," he said.

"Although in Warwick we do suffer from light pollution, it isn’t as bad as living in a city and doesn’t cause too much of an issue on the rare clear nights we get.

"The two objects that really convinced me to take up this genre of photography were the Horsehead Nebula and Orion Nebula. Both of these are visible to the naked eye, but would just look like bright stars.

"The Orion Nebula and Horsehead Nebula are examples of star forming nebulae ,where new stars are born, and the fact we can see this from our own back gardens is amazing.

"The biggest object visible to the naked eye is the Andromeda Galaxy, which is actually on a collision course with our own Milkway Galaxy, but we have 4-5 billion years before that happens."

Here are some of his amazing images.

Andromeda Galaxy

Heart Nebula

Eastern Veil

Bubble Nebula