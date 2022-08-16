These dogs are looking for forever homes in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

As the cost of living crisis makes it increasingly difficult for some dog owners to provide for their dogs, Dogs Trust Kenilworth is hoping dog lovers continue to give rescue dogs a second chance, and also come forward to volunteer as foster carers.
Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “The UK is fast heading towards a situation in which, due to the cost of living crisis, we’ll have a surplus of dogs whose owners need to give them up, but a deficit of people who can afford to take on a new dog.
“Local dog lovers have always supported us and continue to do so, not only by adopting our beautiful dogs, but also buying them treats or doing incredible fundraising challenges which help make sure we can give them everything they need whilst they are with us.
“As well as finding our dogs permanent homes, the more foster carers we have, the more dogs we can help, so we are appealing for foster carers. If you have room in your home, and heart, for a dog but aren’t in a position to have a canine companion on a permanent basis, then fostering could be the ideal solution. We cover costs such as food, bedding and vet bills and fosterers are able to give us a great insight into how a dog is at home, which ultimately helps us find them their ideal family.”
1. Coco
Seven-year-old Pug Cross, Coco, is also looking for a quiet home with patient owners who can help her build her confidence. She has lived with a cat before so could possibly do so again, but she would like an adult only home with no visiting children or other dogs. She will need a garden to snooze in and is happy to be left home alone for a few hours.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Agatha
Crossbreed Agatha, who is seven, is currently enjoying life in a foster home lounging around on the sofa! However, she is very playful – she loves squeaky toys and tennis balls - and enjoys having a fuss made of her. She is a real foodie so food games are a great way for her to eat her meals slowly and also keep her brain busy. She loves travelling in the car and knows commands such as sit and down and is learning ‘wait’ - she has lots of potential and will do her best whenever there is a tasty treat on offer. She has proved to be a perfect house guest and is now looking for a forever home where she is the only pet.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Saluki
Saluki Valerie, five, was sadly found as a stray and is therefore understandably an anxious girl who will need patient owners who can help her grow in confidence. She may be able to live with a confident dog already in the home who can help her find her paws and she loves her food so tasty treats will be a great way for her to build a bond with her new family. She has started to enjoy walks but will need access to her own secure garden in her forever home so she can fully settle in before heading out on adventures.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Zeus
Shar Pei Cross, Zeus, is two and loves being with people so will need new owners to be around most of the time. He likes to play fetch and is an active, strong, bouncy boy who enjoys quiet walks. He is a sensitive soul so will benefit from meeting his new owners at the centre but when he does go home he’d like his own secure garden to play and relax in.
Photo: Dogs Trust