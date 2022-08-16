These dogs are looking for forever homes in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

2. Agatha

Crossbreed Agatha, who is seven, is currently enjoying life in a foster home lounging around on the sofa! However, she is very playful – she loves squeaky toys and tennis balls - and enjoys having a fuss made of her. She is a real foodie so food games are a great way for her to eat her meals slowly and also keep her brain busy. She loves travelling in the car and knows commands such as sit and down and is learning ‘wait’ - she has lots of potential and will do her best whenever there is a tasty treat on offer. She has proved to be a perfect house guest and is now looking for a forever home where she is the only pet.

Photo: Dogs Trust