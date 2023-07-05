Well done to all the winners

The winners of Warwick Town Council’s Annual Allotments Competition have been announced.

The four town council allotment sites were entered - The Percy Estate, Canalside, Railwayside and Cape Housing - and judging took place on Saturday June 24.

The competition celebrates the hard work and pride that people put into their plots, showcasing their creative skills and passion for gardening. It is open to all allotment holders who wish to take part.

Doing the honours on the day was experienced judge and horticulturalist Andrew Caine. Mr Caine was impressed by the standard and quality of many of the allotment plots and said: “I was very pleased to be asked to judge the Warwick Allotment sites again this year and would like to thank all those who took part. It was very obvious that many of the allotment holders had spent long hours working on their plots and had done so throughout the year. Congratulations to all the winners and good luck for the rest of the year!”

Accompanying Mr Caine on his judging round were town councillors Eva Harrison and John Sullivan, and they were met at each site by the site representatives.

Awards and certificates will be awarded at the AGM and presentation evening of the town council’s allotments committee at The Courthouse on Jury Street on Monday September 4.

The results are:

Overall Winner: Railwayside - Ryan and Paul Collier

Overall Best Newcomer: Cape Housing – Mr and Mr Andrew Moran

---------------------------

The Percy Estate

1st Nicholas Bainbridge

2nd John Hinks

3rd Liz and Daniel Queen

Highly Commended: Oliver Byrne and Simon Russell, Lucia Saxunova and Truman Hart, Patricia Butler, Linda Kane and Neil Goodban, Anthony Poynter

Best Newcomer: Jennifer Forsyth and Sam Morgan

---------------------------

Railwayside

1st Mr P Gascoigne

2nd Anna and Peter Schmidt

3rd Mrs M Houghton

Highly Commended: Karen Ismail and Louise Martin, Annette Payne, Wayne Miller

Best Newcomer: Abigail Newton

---------------------------

Cape Housing

1st Mr and Mrs Cleverley

2nd Gillian White

3rd Barry Connolly

Best Newcomers: Mr and Mrs Andrew Moran

---------------------------

Canalside

1st Jack and Janet Russell

2nd Tony Wiggins

3rd David Corsi and Aaron Corsi

Highly Commended: Simon Wilson, David Leafe, James Cadby