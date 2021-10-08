A round of Applause: Leamington retailer is listed among the top 50 boutique fashion stores in the UK by national newspaper

A Leamington independent fashion retailer which has been in the town for more than two decades has been listed among the top 50 shops of its type in the UK by a national newspaper.

Applause, in Park Street, has been named in the top 50 boutique fashion stores across the nation by The Independent

The story can be read on the nespaper's website here (subscription required).

Claire Ashby at Applause in Park Street, Leamington.

Claire Ashby, owner of Applause, said: “It’s fantastic for Applause to be regarded as being among the 50 best fashion boutiques in the UK, and also great recognition for Leamington which has such a strong reputation for independent retailers.

“Applause has been here for 26 years and since taking over in 2019, I have sought to build on its success by offering a loyal and growing customer base a prestigious range of handpicked designer clothes for women in relaxed and inspiring surroundings.”

Stephani Kerr, the director of BID Leamington, added: "It is wonderful to see Claire’s business and indeed the town get this kind of recognition nationally.

"It is very well deserved also."