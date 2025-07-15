Fizz, canapés and arty conversations at launch of new Rugby gallery

Art-lovers enjoyed a special event to launch a new gallery in Rugby town centre.

Lorimer Art Gallery & Bespoke Framing has moved to a vibrant new space in Regent Street.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown and MP John Slinger were guests at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new Lorimer gallery is home to a thoughtfully curated collection of artwork, complemented by a bespoke framing service.

Anna said: “We’re absolutely loving the fresh look and extra space in our new gallery.

"Our opening day was an incredible success, and we couldn't have asked for a better start.”