Flower power as new independent completes Stratford shopping mall

An independent business has become the last piece of the puzzle at The Minories shopping mall in Stratford, moving into the final available store.

Kate Arnold opened the doors to her shop Flower Funky at The Minories on February 1, offering shoppers a selection of vintage clothes, bohemian clothes and ethical gifts to buy.

Kate is the final independent trader to move in at The Minories, which is home to a host of boutique shops. Traders include anime and pop culture shop Entourage, aromatherapy boutique Rebecca Tracey, tattoo studio Electric Garden, wedding boutique Shakespeare In Love, and massage centre Joyful Stone Healing.

The Minories is also home to popular eateries Planetarium Cafe, El Greco, and Sushi Land.

Kate said: “I started out on a market stall selling hand crafted brooches, dried flower wreaths, vintage clothes and customised denim jackets and then moved into a shop in Banbury for two-and-a-half years.

“I decided to move to Stratford because it’s such a vibrant town with a lot of tourism, and I’m loving the vibe. I've had such positive feedback from locals and tourists already.

“It’s great to be part of the small business scene at The Minories.”

Jon-Sel Gourkan moved his business Entourage into The Minories in July 2024, relocating from nearby Greenhill Street. He said: “It’s a fantastic spot in the heart of Stratford, it’s a collective independent hub which has been needed for a while.

“There’s something for everyone here and it’s full of creativity. As a tourist hotspot, our aim is to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Rebecca Tracey opened her store at The Minories, which sells handcrafted aromatherapy products, in July last year. She said: “I had seen the shop a number of times and just knew it was perfect for me, it felt like it was meant to be.

“I was previously based in a concession within a store, so having my own shop means we can make the products on the premises in front of the customers. They can see and smell the use of the pure essential oils, and the fragrances really draw them into the boutique.

“We love being in the centre of town in The Minories, there is a wonderful community within the businesses. We're a little hidden gem in the heart of Stratford upon Avon that needs to be shared.”

The Minories was sold to new owners in 2022 in a deal secured by Leamington-based ehB Reeves, which continues to manage the lettings of the shops there.

Oliver Shelley, surveyor at ehB Reeves, said: “Stratford is the ideal place for a hub of independent businesses, and we’re pleased to have worked with Kate to secure the letting of the last available shop for Flower Funky, bringing The Minories to full capacity.

“There is a community feel which draws in customers, and the businesses based there offer a diverse shopping experience with their range of bespoke offerings. We wish each of the traders every success.”