New Christmas shop window trail is launched in Leamington town centre

BID Leamington has launched its 12 Days of Christmas window trail, giving shoppers the opportunity to immerse themselves into the enchanting festive tale through beautifully-crafted window displays.

Shoppers are invited to discover the magic of the holiday season as a new Leamington town centre trail is launched.

Twelve businesses are taking part in the event, each featuring a hand-painted window display based on the 12 Days of Christmas.

One of the window displays on the trail. Picture supplied.

The displays have been created by local artist Alice May, and the businesses taking part include Decanter, Seasalt, Castle Fine Art, Western Carpets, Fire and Earth, Positive Outlook, Heavenly Desserts, Karak Chaii, Cote, Costa, Carrick Travel and Waf Waf Café.

The trail can be found on BID Leamington’s new free Love Leam app, where users can also access a competition to win a £200 shopping spree via the ‘competitions’ section if they download the app before December 31.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager, said that the artwork is a fantastic way of encouraging people to shop local this Christmas.

She said: “We are delighted to launch our 12 Days of Christmas window display and would encourage everyone to take a festive walk around the town to look at the beautiful displays and discover some of Leamington’s wonderful businesses.

“We would like to thank the incredibly talented artist Alice May who has truly captured the 12 Days of Christmas theme.

“People can find out more about the trail on our free Love Leam app, where there is also an opportunity to win a new year shopping spree.

“We also have our Santa’s Post Box located on the Lower Mall in Royal Priors where families can post their letters to Santa, and Santa himself will also be making an appearance in the town centre on the afternoons of December 13, 14 and 15, and in the Royal Priors on December 16 and 17.”