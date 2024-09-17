New shopping venture gets underway this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 30 creative independent traders have already signed up to Indie Mart at FarGo Village in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An interior designer with a zest for business has been appointed to spearhead a new shopping emporium for creative independent traders at Coventry’s Creative Quarter.

FarGo Village is launching Indie Mart in its vibrant Market Hall to coincide with its tenth birthday celebrations this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Taylor has been appointed retail manager of Indie Mart which will be an exciting opportunity for artists, makers and curators to sell their high-quality homemade products.

Joanne Taylor, who has been appointed retail manager of Indie Mart at FarGo Village in Coventry

Over 30 independent traders have already signed up to sell their eclectic mix of crafts, arts, vintage goods and gifts at FarGo Village in Far Gosford Street.

She is perfectly placed for this newly-created role after launching and running online lampshades and cushions business May Rose Vintage for the last five years.

And Joanne is looking forward to welcoming fellow independent retailers to the new-look colourful Market Hall when Indie Mart opens its doors on Saturday, September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fabulous opportunity for artists, designers and makers to rent a space to promote and sell their hand-made creations,” she said.

“Myself and the FarGo Village team will sell the products and amend stock lists as items are sold so traders don’t have to be present which means they can continue with another job or making items for sale. This is a bright space where their work can be seen.

“We are delighted to already have 40 traders signed up and we have a waiting list. The majority are from Coventry and Warwickshire but we also have others travelling from Cheltenham, Derby and Leicester.

“We are really pleased with the response and it will be great to continue to add to the diversity of the independent traders because the more we can showcase, the more visitors will be enticed to come along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Indie Mart is going to be a shopping experience that will continue to evolve and we are really looking forward to opening.”

The launch of emporium-style shopping at Indie Mart is part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of FarGo Village, which was developed by regeneration specialists Complex Development Projects.

There will be a mix of performances from musicians as well as family shows and activities throughout the Big Birthday Weekender from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29.

Coventry City Council’s SME grant fund is match-funding some of the costs to help with the launch of Indie Mart.

The opening hours of Indie Mart will match the retail hours of the stores at FarGo Village from 11am to 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday and between 11am and 4pm on Sundays.