The search is on for a new name to herald a new era in Nuneaton town centre.

The transformation of Abbey Street has already created a stir and now the borough council and developers Queensberry, have joined forces with Facebook group Nuneaton Memories, to find a name to capture the moment.

After an initial appeal for suggestions, Queensberry will draw up a shortlist so members of the Facebook group can help identify the way forward.

The development includes the site of the former Co-op department store, as well as the site of nearby shops in the existing New Century Way and the current Abbey Street car park.

The new development will include a public square for outdoor events, a hotel, cinema, food and drink outlets, as well as a multi-storey car park.

Nearby shops and buildings will be updated, and North Warwickshire and South Leicester College will also open a new Digital Innovation Centre as part of the development.

The work is funded with assistance from the government’s Town’s Fund and Future High Streets Fund, as well as the borough council’s capital spending.

Council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson said: “We know this development is going to be a big hit helping to draw visitors to the town in new ways. We would love to receive as many helpful suggestions as possible at this stage, and what better way to make sure we reach as many people as we can than by featuring our appeal in Nuneaton Memories’ Facebook group.

“All suggestions will be considered, a shortlist drawn up, and people will be able to let us know which they think is the best one. Hopefully this will be a fun and productive way to generate ideas and involve Nuneaton and Bedworth people wherever they may be in the world.

“The final name chosen will be an important part of the public face of the town centre for many years to come. I encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Who knows – it might be your idea that helps give Nuneaton town centre a brand new look and feel.”

Alex Hyams, from Queensberry, said: “We are already in detailed discussion with a number of occupiers that will contribute to delivering a dynamic and exciting new destination for Nuneaton. Clearly the name must resonate locally but it is also vital that the identity is attractive to businesses and individuals who don’t know Nuneaton yet. We’re looking forward to seeing all the ideas which come forward.”

Mark Palmer of Nuneaton Memories said: “Nuneaton Memories is all about helping people share their feelings and memories about our town and our borough. We know there are big plans for the town centre, and we are looking forward to being part of this important job of finding a good name for the new heart of the town.”

The winner will be invited to take part in an official naming ceremony next year.