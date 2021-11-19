The Cotswold Company launches new Leamington store

The interior of the Cotswold Company's new store in Leamington.

The Cotswold Company has launched a new store in Leamington town centre today (Friday).

The branch in Regent Court is the sixth the brand has opened since its first shop was launched in Bourton-on-the-Water, 25 years ago.

Lisa Coppin, creative director at The Cotswold Company, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our sixth store.

The interior of the Cotswold Company's new store in Leamington.

"The Leamington showroom is a new retail concept for The Cotswold Company on a much smaller footprint – just 4000 sq ft.

"It’s a really exciting move forward for the business, bringing our brand to life in a more meaningful way for our customers – helping them visualise how our products might look in their own home.

"We have a great team on-hand to give a warm welcome and help customers plan their next project.”