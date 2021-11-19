The Cotswold Company launches new Leamington store

This is the sixth store for the brand, which is known for its crafted furniture and home accessories

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 19th November 2021, 6:15 pm
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 6:16 pm
The interior of the Cotswold Company's new store in Leamington.

The Cotswold Company has launched a new store in Leamington town centre today (Friday).

The branch in Regent Court is the sixth the brand has opened since its first shop was launched in Bourton-on-the-Water, 25 years ago.

Lisa Coppin, creative director at The Cotswold Company, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our sixth store.

"The Leamington showroom is a new retail concept for The Cotswold Company on a much smaller footprint – just 4000 sq ft.

"It’s a really exciting move forward for the business, bringing our brand to life in a more meaningful way for our customers – helping them visualise how our products might look in their own home.

"We have a great team on-hand to give a warm welcome and help customers plan their next project.”

www.cotswoldco.com

