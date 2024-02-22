New boutique 'Hotel Indigo Coventry' opened its doors on 24 January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stunning, boutique new-build property reflects the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo, part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, by creating an immersive hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests.

The hotel features ‘Cogs Restaurant & Bar’ which celebrates the amazing growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The kitchen is open and fully integrated, allowing the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. The Bar, with 100 seats, is both stylish and captivating, creating the perfect atmosphere for pre- and post-dinner drinks. The hotel also boasts a Fitness Suite, a Wine Wall, and an intimate Meeting Room for up to 12 people.

Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each is designed to uniquely reflect the local culture, character, and history of the surrounding area. Comprising of 101 stylish bedrooms, the rooms are designed around three themes reflecting the vibrance and style of Coventry’s historic neighbourhood - The Spinning Wheel, Motor City and Re-imagining & Regeneration. All rooms are equipped with Hypnos beds with Egyptian cotton linen, spa-inspired bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines in the Suites and Premium rooms, high speed Wi-Fi and a variety of channels on a 40” flat screen TV.

Hotel Indigo Coventry

The hotel is situated next to Coventry Railway Station, a short walk from the city’s cultural attractions including Coventry Cathedral, Coventry Transport Museum, and the Herbert Art Gallery, offering the perfect location for visitors to discover all that Coventry has to offer. The hotel is part of a wider Friargate regeneration project that is set to transform this area of the city into a bustling hub of activity.

Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We are delighted to open Hotel Indigo Coventry which is the newest and most exciting hotel in the West Midlands. Coventry has something for everyone, whether you're a sports enthusiast, a lover of the arts, or someone who enjoys exploring nature. We love to deliver locally inspired and innovative restaurant and bar concepts and this hotel is a prime example of how Hotel Indigo draws on the local neighbourhood to inspire every aspect of the hotel. We look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful new hotel where history meets contemporary elegance”.

Hotel Indigo is part of IHG Hotels and Resorts portfolio with 145 locations open worldwide and a quality global pipeline of 128 hotels. Hotel Indigo Coventry will be managed by Castlebridge Hospitality who already manage three UK Hotel Indigo hotels: Hotel Indigo Bath, Hotel Indigo Chester, and Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon. Guests will also have access to a best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centred around its guests – giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.