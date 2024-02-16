Spa in Leamington named as one of UK's best cosy spas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington spa is celebrating national recognition after being named as one of the UK’s ‘cosiest spas’.

The Elan Spa, at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa, received the accolade from SpaSeekers.com in its latest guide for the best cosy spas in the country.

The spa, which is based on Harbury Lane in Leamington Spa, was praised by experts for its “breathtaking views”, “elegance” and “sublime treatments”.

Elan Spa at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa

Elan Spa is no stranger to awards having received a 5 Bubble rating from The Good Spa Guide last year for its range of treatments, customer service and facilities – the second time it has won the award since opening in 2017.

Its facilities include a hydrotherapy swimming pool, an indoor salt sauna, an outdoor glass-fronted sauna, an indoor steam room, a rejuvenating outside vitality pool with countryside views, seven treatment rooms, 12 luxurious spa bedrooms, plus an on-site restaurant.

Tara James, Spa Manager, said: “We’re delighted with the recognition from SpaSeekers.

“Providing guests with a ‘cosy’ experience is definitely one of our strengths.

“We’re quite unique as we offer spa facilities, an on-site restaurant and bedrooms all in one self-contained facility, which means our guests can enjoy their spa experience without having to leave the comfort of the building.

“We’ve really grown the offering in recent years, expanding our product range thanks to a new partnership with GAIA Skincare to build on our existing range with Temple Spa, and we’ve also had a record year for memberships which have increased almost 25 per cent in the last 12 months.”

Natalie Lowe, Head of Marketing & Culture Development at SpaSeekers.com, said: “When compiling our cosy spas guide, Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa was an obvious choice to include.

“With its beautiful ivy exterior and scenic surroundings, which in particular look fabulous in the autumn months, and brilliant spa facilities, including the sauna, steam room, and pool area, it’s definitely somewhere that we’d like to visit to tuck away from the colder weather!”

Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa is part of the award-winning Eden Hotel Collection and offers blissfully relaxing bedrooms and suites, the ultimate relaxation at Elan Spa, alongside fine dining at its 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Dining Room.